On Friday, August 12, an 18-year-old who had completed her Class XII from Karur district of Tamil Nadu died by suicide as she was fearful of scoring low marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and as a result, not securing a medical seat.



The student, who pursued her Class XII in a private school, attempted the NEET exam and received a cut-off mark of 326. Though she wasn't able to secure an MBBS seat due to low marks, she secured a veterinary medical science seat.



But the preference of the girl student was an MBBS seat hence, she decided to attempt NEET again this year. It was while staying at he grandmother's place in Vengambadi village at Lalapet in Karur that she started preparing for the exam.



The aspirant wrote the exam and stayed back at her grandmother's place. It was there that she died by suicide, post which, the police and her parents rushed to the spot. The police personnel retrieved the body and sent it to the Kulithalai GH for autopsy.



Police sources said, "The girl was under severe depression for the past few weeks. The girl completed Class XII last year and wrote the NEET exam. She managed to get a 326 cut-off mark and got a veterinary medical sciences seat. But as she preferred an MBBS seat, she waited for a year and wrote the NEET exam again this year and was waiting for the results. Fearing low marks and not securing an MBBS seat again this year, the girl died by suicide."