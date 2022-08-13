On Saturday, August 13, the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government will build 16 new medical colleges in five years and stressed that the medical aspirants will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine for medical education, as stated in a report by PTI.

While chairing a meeting to review the status of the upcoming five colleges, the CM said that with new colleges, the total number of medical colleges in the state will rise to 25. Additionally, this will transform the state of Punjab into a hub of medical education, he added. The upcoming five colleges will be set up at Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla.

Further, the CM said, "The state has a glorious legacy of producing world-class doctors." Pointing out that no successive government in the state focused on establishing quality medical colleges, because of which the students had to go abroad for medical education. The CM said that the problem will now be solved as the students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine. He said that the students will be given quality education in these medical colleges.