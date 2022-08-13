The results and answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their results on the official website nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducted NEET 2022 which is the undergraduate medical entrance examination, on July 17 at examination centres across the country and abroad as well. Candidates who appeared for the examination can also raise objections to the NEET answer key.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your scores once they are released:

1. Log on to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the option that says “NEET UG Result 2022” which will be available on the home page

3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit

4. Download the result and save it for future use

With a lot of requests for postponement of NEET UG 2022, which were of no avail, the stressed-out students had also urged the NTA for another attempt at the exam. In fact, multiple issues plagued the exam such as, in some centres, students were given the wrong exam paper, the OMR (Optical Mark Reading) sheets given were Xerox copies of the original ones and some students were allowed to write their exam without taking their biometrics, which is mandatory.

The NTA has not yet announced a date for the release of the results. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.