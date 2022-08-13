The second Pre-University (PU) supplementary exams, which began on Friday, August 12, in Karnataka, were held at 307 centres across the state. As many as 1,85,449 students have registered for the examination.

On Friday, among the 49,037 students who had registered for the Kannada exam, 44,846 students appeared. Two students were registered for the Arabic exam and one was present. As many as 307 joint chiefs and sitting squads plus 64 flying squads have been deployed at the examination centres.

Below is the timetable of the exam:

Saturday, August 13 - Geography, Psychology and Physics

Tuesday, August 16 - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French

Wednesday, August 17 - Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic Maths

Thursday, August 18 - Accountancy, Geology, Education and Home Science

Friday, August 19 - Political Science, Mathematics

Saturday, August 20 - Logic, Karnataka music, Hindustani music, Business studies

Monday, August 22 - English, Information Technology, Retail, Automobiles, Health care, Beauty and Wellness

Tuesday, August 23 - Economics, Biology

Wednesday, August 24 - History, Statistics

Thursday, August 25 - Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science