Check your results on the official website | Pic: EdexLive

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the result of TS Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today, August 12. Candidates who wrote the examination can check their score card on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam for the Engineering stream was conducted from July 18 to July 20, 2022, whereas the exam for the Agriculture and Medical stream was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022. Both the exams were held in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

Reports have pointed out that this year, TSCHE has decided to waive off 25 per cent marks weightage given to the Intermediate or Class XII exams while calculating the TS EAMCET 2022 final results.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results using the below-mentioned steps:

1. Go to the official TS EAMCET website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. The results link will be active on the homepage, click on it

3. Enter required credentials including application number, and date of birth and submit it

4. Your TS EAMCET result 2022 will appear on the screen

5. Download the scorecard and save it for future use

The answer key for the engineering exam was released on July 31 and the agriculture and medical answer key were released on August 4.