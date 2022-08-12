As JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced is scheduled to be held on August 28, many students have demanded for a third attempt to appear for the JEE Main exam. They took to Twitter, claiming several reasons for their demand — #JEEMains2022 #JEEStudentsWantJustice and #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll are trending on the micro-blogging platform.

This year, the JEE Main exam was held in two sessions: Session I in June and Session II in July. It may be noted that the exam was held in four sessions in 2021. "Kindly listen to the problems and demands of JEE Aspirants. They had genuine concerns in first attempt same as previous year when you gave 4 attempts. Kindly give them an extra attempt so that they can have fair chances. #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia" reads a tweet by Abhinav Ujjainia (@AbhinavUjjaini3).

Now, here are the five principal reasons for which the students are demanding a third attempt, along with the most shared tweets:

1. Technical glitches

During both Session I and II this year, students claimed many technical glitches, both in the NTA (National Testing Agency Website) website and at the exam centres.

"#PWappealNTA that students give their 2-3 in prepare for #JEEMains2022 exam but due to technical glitch, server down issue, questions were not loading at proper time, so let's give them a fair chance to shape their future. @DG_NTA" reads a tweet from the education platform PhysicsWallah - Alakh Pandey (@PhysicswallahAP).

2. Error in response sheet

Students and parents have claimed that the response sheets released by NTA were wrong and not the same as that of their students. The answer key and response sheet did not match with the actual questions attempted by the students at the exam centres, they said.

"BIG ERROR IN JEE MAINS RESPONSE SHEET My daughter gave JEE Mains Exam on 28 Jul. She attempted 52 questions but now response sheet shows ONLY 28 as attempted. Also few ans. are WRONGLY MARKED than what she actually did. Request NTA to take quick action. The FUTURE of lacs is at STAKE" states a tweet by Sandeep Mehndiratta (@SMehndiratta100), a parent of a JEE aspirant.

3. Admit cards delays

Many aspirants have cited the delay in the release of their admit cards. Due to this, those whose exam centres were located afar, claimed that they could not reach the designated places on time. Some students have also claimed anomalies in the date of the exam printed on the card and the date they were scheduled o give the exam.

"Surprised to see that JEE main is scheduled from 23 june & admit card still not released. @DG_NTA," writes Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii), a journalist from Lucknow.

4. The score-card

Students have alleged that due to the technical glitches in the website, many students had to register twice. This resulted in an increase in the number of fresh candidates and further led to decrease in the rank for the students. Candidates have also alleged discrepancies in their scores, with good marks inviting less percentile. Some have even stated that because of these discrepancies they have been now rendered ineligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

"90% jee aspirants are facing problems in wrong scorecard. I got 75 percentile in session 1. I was expecting 90+ percentile in jee main session 2 but I got literally 45 percentile. I have performed better in session 2 still I got less. @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp," reads a tweet from Hustler (@Hustler_0411), a student from Delhi.

5. Floods and protests

The recent floods and protests over the Agnipath scheme affected many, students say, and it has been difficult for them to prepare and travel for the JEE exam.

"NTA please look at condition of students giving jee mains Large number of them faced problems and so many were not able to attend the exam due to many issues like floods, protests etc. It is very kind request to conduct 3rd attempt of jee mains #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall," tweets Rohit Verma (@RohitVe55822890).

The students have organised Twitter storms and even staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10, demanding a third attempt.