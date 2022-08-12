The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has now extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 until 8 pm today, August 12. Candidates who are eligible can register for the exam at the official website — jeeadv.nic.in.

Reports have suggested that authorities have said that there won’t be any further extension after this and it will be the final end date for students to upload their documents and mark their exam city centre choices.

The exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Candidates who wish to register can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log on to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’

3. Login using JEE (Main) 2022 credentials: Application number and Password

4. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

5. Pay the registration fee and submit the application

6. Download the form and save it for future reference

The admit cards for the exam will be released on August 23 on the official website.