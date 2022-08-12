Dheemath, a student of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara Engineering College, was injured after a slab of a roof fell down on him while he was in one of the classrooms in the old building.

This happened at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT Basara, in the Nirmal district of Telangana, on Thursday, August 12.

The staff shifted him to Navipet hospital for treatment. The Engineering college PUC first-year student injured his head and the doctors treated him accordingly. The student is now on the mend.

It may be recalled that the students of IIIT Basara have been facing a host of problems and most recently, over 400 students of the first and second year of PUC fell ill after eating lunch served in a mess on the campus in Nirmal district on Friday, July 15.

Also, about 30 parents of IIIT Basara students who were staging a protest in front of Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy's residence at Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad were detained by the police. The parents complained that the demands of their children had not been fulfilled yet, despite the government promising to do so.