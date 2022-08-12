To organise awareness classes for teachers in government as well as government-aided schools in Kerala regarding POCSO Act and its various aspects, the Kerala child rights panel is gearing up.



Incidents of sexual assaults against children are on the rise in recent times and this is true across various places. In this context, teachers would be given guidance on the measures to be taken if they notice such cases, officials said, as stated in a report by PTI.



The very first set of such classes will be organised in the capital district, they informed. The panel sources said the classes would be conducted under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority.



The aim of the Commission is the prevention of POCSO atrocities in the state and to make sure that the survivors get all the necessary assistance that is required, they informed.



At a recent meeting of various officers, the decision to conduct the awareness classes was taken and this was in connection with the implementation of the Act at the district level in Thiruvananthapuram district.



The meeting, held under the aegis of panel member PP Shyamaladevi, also evaluated the progress and the present status of various cases registered under the POCSO Act in the district.

