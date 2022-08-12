On International Youth Day today, August 12, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports celebrated Yuva Samvad: India @2047. At the event, Union Minister for Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the youth to be aware of their rights, but also mindful of the responsibilities and duties towards the nation.

The Union Minister advised the youth to take up challenges that will prepare them to secure new jobs that will be generated due to the advent of technology, while many employment opportunities will be redundant.

Additionally, addressing the gathering, the Minister said, "The world looks at India with great hope. I appeal to our youth that while they should be aware of their rights, they must also be mindful of their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. They must assume greater responsibilities for solving global problems."

Stating that the youth's thinking must be global, the Minister said, "Our youth should no longer consider themselves responsible for their families or districts, but also for the country and the underprivileged in other countries. Our youth has to develop solutions for them and the thinking has to be global."

Citing names of youth who have paved way for inspiration to take Indian values to the world, the Minister said that the responsibility now lies with the youth. "In the 21st century, the responsibility of taking Indian values, ethos, knowledge and models to the world rests upon our youth. In the thousands of glorious years of our history, our youth have taken the lead in shaping our destiny. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Baji Rout, Rani Gaidinliu and countless others like them inspired us and led from the front during their prime youth," he added.

Sharing his views on jobs that will be taken over by machines by 2025, as experts predict, the Minister said, "With the advent of technology, half of the jobs were done by individuals and half by machines, which means that crores of jobs will become redundant and crores of new jobs will be created."

Further, he added, "The world's expectations from the country have increased. When the pandemic began to wreak havoc, we were not manufacturing PPE kits and today, we are exporting them too." Similarly, our scientists rose to the occasion and developed the COVID-19 vaccines and today, we fulfil not just the demand of our own people, but also other countries," he said.