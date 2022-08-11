On Thursday, August 11, the officials of the Uttar Pradesh government informed that the government has invited applications from research scholars for a programme under which they will be assigned to carry out the research and development work in backward blocks.

Further, the officials said, under the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme spanning one year, the government intends to assign one candidate to each of the 100 backward blocks, as stated in a report by PTI.

On July 19, the state cabinet gave its approval to launch the fellowship programme. The fellowship programme aims to connect the candidates with government policymaking, management, project implementation and monitoring.

Additionally, those interested are instructed to submit their applications at http://cmfellowship.upsdc. gov.in/ by August 24. Also, what are the criteria for the applications? Officials said, the applicants should not be above 40 years old and must be proficient in reading and writing in Hindi as they will be posted in rural regions of the state.

On what basis the candidates will be analysed? The officials said applicants will be chosen based on their educational qualification, national and international awards, special achievements, voluntary work and work experience among others.

Sharing details of the salary and allowances, officials stated that the government has fixed a salary of Rs 30,000 and a travel allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. Additionally, a one-time payment of Rs 15,000 for the purchase of a digital tablet will also be made.

Altogether, the government is anticipating an expenditure of Rs 5.58 crore on the scheme, the officials said.