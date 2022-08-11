The resignation of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) was accepted by Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann. The VC resigned as he was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by State Health Minister S Chetan Singh Jauramajra during an inspection, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per official sources, the state government has given charge of the varsity to the Director of Medical Education as the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

What happened earlier?

On Friday, July 29, the state health minister was on rounds inspecting Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under BFUHS. As stated in a report by PTI, a video clip of the incident that circulated on social media showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed toward the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department.

Consequently, the minister allegedly forced the surgeon to lie down on the same mattress. Upset with this, Dr Bahadur was seen justifying to the minister that he was not responsible for the facilities. But countering this, the minister said 'everything is in your (surgeon) hands'.

Following this, the surgeon felt humiliated because of the minister's behaviour. It is said that after the incident, Dr Bahadur reportedly informed Bhagwant Mann, that this kind of atmosphere was not conducive to his work and requested him to relieve him of his duties.

Condemning the issue, various doctors associations took to Twitter asking the minister to apologise. Additionally, the opposition too took a dig at the AAP minister over the incident.