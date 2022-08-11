The National Medical Council (NMC) has now extended the deadline for applying to undergraduate Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses, starting new colleges, increasing medical seats or renewal of academic courses for the academic year 2023-24, according to an announcement made on the official website of NMC.

Candidates and other concerned authorities will now have time to submit the Essentiality Certificate, Consent of Affiliation and other details of the hospital until 6 pm on August 31.

The official notice stated, "The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt for the application upto 31.08.2022."

The commission had earlier invited applications from July 21 and had then decided that the registration deadline is August 10, 2022. However, now the last date has been extended to August 31.

Meanwhile, the NMC has also urged medical colleges that offer post-graduate courses to take care of their students' mental health and well-being by ensuring they get adequate rest, weekly offs, counselling, sanctioned leaves and a conducive working environment after several students raised this issue on social media platforms.