The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will end today, August 11 by 5 pm. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Candidates who wish to register can follow the below-mentioned steps :

1. Log on to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’

3. Login using JEE (Main) 2022 credentials: Application number and Password

4. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

5. Pay the registration fee and submit the application

6. Download the form and save it for future reference

The admit cards for the exam will be released on August 23 on the official website. Additionally, the link to pay the registration fee will be active till August 12.