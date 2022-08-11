The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced the application process for CA Inter and final examinations in November 2022. Those who are interested can apply online at the website icaiexam.icai.org from until August 31.

According to the exam schedule, the intermediate exams for group I will begin on November 2 and end on November 9. The exams for group II will be held from November 11 to November 17. The final exams for group I will be held between November 1 and November 7. For group II, it will be held from November 10 to November 16.

The admit card for the November 2022 exam will be released 14 days prior to the exam date on the official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log onto the official website for ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says registration

3. Fill in your personal details to complete the registration

4. Log in and fill in the application form

5. Candidates are also required to attach certain scanned documents

Meanwhile, ICAI has also announced the results of the CA foundation course exam that was held in June 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in and icai.org.