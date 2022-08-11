The Government of Telangana has initiated free screenings of the movie Gandhi for school students to infuse a sense of patriotism in young minds.



At several multiplexes, including INOX, AMB Cinemas plus in single screens at Attapur, Balanagar, and Amberpet among others, the film on the life of Mahatma Gandhi is being screened. Students from several private and government schools are turning up to watch the film, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



On Wednesday, students of St Andrews and IDPL school along with their teachers watched the film at Vimal theatre, Balanagar. Speaking about the film, the students opined that it's both informative and interesting and gave them a better insight into the life journey and principles of Gandhi.



Nithya Mayur Sridhar, a Class VII student said, "We got a better understanding of the freedom struggle, and how regardless of insults at the hands of the British rulers, Gandhi took the path of non-violence. I like the way he was steadfast in his non-violent struggle without ever giving up, till the country attained freedom. I would love to pick up that quality from him."



"I understood that we should treat everybody equally and respect every religion. And also we need not use weapons to fight but can also peacefully protest and should cooperate with each other," said J Shriram, a student of class VIII.



"I liked the scenes of the non-cooperation movement, led by Gandhiji. I also understood that people of any age, no matter how old or young, can fight and represent our country,'' said T Gaurav, another student.



H Shanta, Headmistress of Babbuguda ZPHS, said, "The film Gandhi is being screened to create awareness among students about our freedom struggle. Today, around 860 students have watched the film. For every 15 - 20 students one teacher is assigned. We have a day-wise schedule till August 22. The police department is also helping in smooth transportation."



It is indeed one of a kind initiative as a huge number of students are watching the film and are getting inspired. As many as 552 theatres across the State are screening Gandhi directed by Richard Attenborough. According to officials, about 22 lakh school children are likely to watch the movie in theatres.