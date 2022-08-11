Value-addition courses like Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy and Indian Fiction will begin at the Delhi University (DU) from the academic year 2022-23 as part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF).

In the recently conducted Academic Council meeting, a resolution to introduce 24 similar courses aimed at developing critical thinking were approved. Next, the matter will be presented to the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university, stated a report in PTI.

Students can take one or more such value-addition courses per semester.

Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy, Financial Literary and Ethics, Vedic Mathematics and Value of Indian Tradition System are a few of these courses. It is by a value addition course committee that these courses have been prepared. It was headed by professor Niranjan Kumar.

"The value addition courses have been designed keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2022. They have various components like critical thinking, compassion, teamwork, scientific temperament, Indian knowledge systems, ethical, cultural and constitutional values, and creative writing," Kumar told PTI.

"This is the first time a prestigious university like the DU has introduced such courses. They will act as a game-changer in terms of social-building," he added.

Credits gained through these courses will be added to the student's Academic Bank of Credits.

Among the courses are those inspired by prominent campaigns initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as Fit India and Swacch Bharat.

Art of Being Happy

Under the Art of Being Happy, students will be taught ways to cope with stress, the physiological and hormonal basis of happiness, factors of happiness and interpersonal relationship towards self-actualisation.

It will be a two-credit course.

Emotional Intelligence

In the Emotional Intelligence course, students will gain insights into establishing positive relationships and discover personal competence and technique for building emotional intelligence, self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management.

Indian fiction

The university will also introduce a course to acquaint students with Indian fiction in English and analyse novels critically and in the context of their own lived situations.

Through this course, students will learn about the understanding of Indian ethos and values through Indian fiction, develop creative thinking through the reading of fiction and realise the potential of fiction in bringing out social and cultural change.

What a few teachers have to say

There are teachers at the varsity who are of the opinion that the value-addition courses under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) will "discourage critical thinking".

Seven academic council members issued a dissent note during the August 3 meeting.

As per the dissenting members, these courses are lip service to the question of intellectual attitudes that need to be fostered in students, and also undermine the idea of India as a cosmopolitan site of cultural and philosophical interaction between people, languages and traditions.

"The myopic conception of VAC rubric is evidently an outcome of a centralised initiative that has excluded participation of teachers from all subjects. Hence, many disciplines have not found any representation," the teachers said in a statement.