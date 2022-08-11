Anna University has re-issued show cause notices to 18 engineering colleges. This was after they failed to file an appropriate compliance report on the lacunae identified by the varsity during an inspection, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to varsity officials, these 18 colleges are unlikely to admit students this year as they will not be able to rectify all the lacunae pointed out by the varsity before the commencement of the new academic session.

"Keeping the pandemic in mind, we have been lenient with colleges this year and renewed their affiliation. But these 18 colleges cannot be accommodated as they have a severe shortage of infrastructure," said vice-chancellor, R Velraj.

"Counselling will start from August 20 and it will be difficult for these colleges to rectify their infrastructure in such a short span of time, " said a faculty member.



Back in July

It may be recalled that in July, Anna University had issued show-cause notices to 225 engineering, architecture, MBA, and MCA colleges. According to officials, most of the colleges lacked qualified faculties and principals. Some colleges did not even have proper labs and equipment for practical classes.

More than 50% of engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu don't have adequate infrastructure, found Anna University, the affiliating university, during the physical inspection of colleges.