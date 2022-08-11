The Central government released a notification regarding the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Goa and Tripura, as stated in a report by ANI. Further, the Women Safety Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, August 8, issued a notification mentioning the move of the Central government as part of the plans to set up 10 NFSU campuses in different states and five abroad over the next five years.

The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 4 of the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020 (32 of 2020), the Central Government hereby notifies that the campuses established at Goa and Tripura shall include as the campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University."

The NFSU which is aligned with the Gujarat state Directorate of Forensic Sciences Laboratory is India's premier laboratory for forensic sciences and technical investigation. And it was in 2020, that Gandhinagar-based NFSU was formed by an Act of Parliament.

The main purpose behind establishing 10 NFSU campuses in different states is to incorporate forensic sciences into the police and judicial systems of states based on the requirements of their respective law and order situations. This move is the plan of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as stated in a report by ANI.

Additionally, according to official sources, the university through MHA was in talks with Tripura and Goa governments to open its campuses. Similarly, to open other campuses, talks were also on with Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Giving more details about NFSU Gandhinagar, the report in ANI states that the university aims to open over 20 Training Centres, 10 campuses in India, five campuses abroad and 50-100 affiliated colleges in the next four-five years. In August last year, the NFSU took its first step in this direction when it set up a DNA testing centre in Lucknow's Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Moreover, the teams of faculty, scholars and students of NFSU Gandhinagar will be visiting the proposed campuses in different states in order to understand their crime investigation needs.