The District Administration of Belagavi in Karnataka has decided to continue with holidays for as many as 22 schools located in the area surrounding the Golf Course in Belgavi today, Thursday, August 11, as well. This is owing to a wild leopard who attacked a man earlier and later, escaped inside the Golf Course. The leopard was yet to be found on Wednesday, August 10, five days since the incident happened.



All the schools within a one km radius of the Golf Course have been closed since Monday, August 8.



It has been confirmed by the forest department that the big cat is n the prowl inside the Golf Course and this was determined by the pictures clicked via the cameras that have been installed inside the Golf Course. Though the forest department has been trying relentlessly, it has not been able to trace the leopard so far.



It may be noted that many specialists and teams have been brought to Belagavi to trap the animal and the combing operations have been carried out non-stop since the leopard was sighted on Friday, August 5. The local administration has issued a warning to residents living in the vicinity of the Golf Course to stay alert and keep children from moving out of their homes.