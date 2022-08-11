Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test MAH-BHMCT admit cards have been released. The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the admit cards today, on August 11. The candidates who applied to MAH BHMCT can now download their admit cards from the official website, cetcell. mahacet.org.

This year, the MAH BHMCT exam is being conducted on August 21 and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes. As per a report by The Indian Express, there is no negative marking for any wrong answers or unattempted questions.

Steps to download the admit cards

1) Visit the official website — cetcell. mahacet.org

2) An option for downloading admit cards for CET 2022 exam will be available

3) Select the 'View Admit Card' link for MAH BHMCT

4) New window will appear

5) Sign in with your application number and date of birth

6) Your admit card will appear on the screen.

7) Download and save it for future reference

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without producing the admit cards. Also, no soft copies of admit cards will be accepted. Along with their admit cards, candidates have to show their government-approved original photo identification proof as well.