The exam schedule for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester exams has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and candidates can check the same via the official website, swayam.nta.nic.in.

It is from August 29 to 30 that the exams will be conducted.

Moreover, the deadline for submission of the exam application form has been extended till August 12, 5 pm. The last date of payment of the examination fee is August 12, 11.50 pm. The correction window will be open from August 13 to August 15.

"List of Session wise papers are available on the Information Bulletin hosted on NTA website," stated the public notice dated August 5, 2022.



Here's how you can access it:

1) Visit the website www.swayam.nta.ac.in

2) On the left, under the heading Useful Links, you will see Information Bulletin. Click on it

3) It will take you to a PDF titled Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Information Bulletin

4) All the required information can be accessed via the PDF

The public notice also stated that the candidates should check the NTA website, swayam.nta.ac.in, for other updates regarding the examination. If there are any clarifications needed, they can write to te NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk 011 40759000 or 011 69227700.