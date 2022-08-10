The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling 2022. The counselling process for All India Quota (AIQ) seats will begin on September 1.

Details about round one

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between September 1 to 4 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 2 to September 5 till 11:55 pm.

The result will be announced on September 8 for round one.

Details about round two

The counselling process for this round will begin on September 17. The registration process will begin on September 19 and will end on September 21 at 12 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 19 to 22 till 11:55 pm. The result will be announced on September 25 for this round.

The counselling process is set to begin after, in May this year, several NEET PG aspirants had urged authorities to postpone the exam by 40 days as it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.