Students continued to face problems even as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate courses entered its sixth day in the country. Students took to Twitter to complain about mistakes in their admit cards and rescheduling of dates of the exam.

Puja Gupta, a user on Twitter, tweeted, “Sir/ma’am my cuet exam date and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII improvement exam is clashing on the same date, on August 23, earlier my cuet exam was scheduled on August 10 but on admit card its showing August 23, please change my cuet ug exam date of August 23.”

Another user on Twitter shared a similar experience. “I've applied for CUET(UG) 2022 and my exam was scheduled on August 10, but as per new notifications it changed to August 23 unfortunately my CBSE Class XII Improvement exam was scheduled on the same date,” tweeted Utsav Singh.

Some students also said that they were not aware of the change in their exam dates until the very last minute. “I downloaded my admit card again and then I came to know that my CUET Phase II exam has been postponed to August 23 but earlier it was supposed to be on August 10. And even NTA’s new notification says that there is no cancellation of the August 10 exam so how is it possible?” asked Divya Anjali, a student, via Twitter.

The NTA is conducting the CUET UG 2022 from July 15 onwards at 489 examination centres, located in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India. It released a notice on August 7 stating, “In Phase II, for a few examination centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between August 4 to 6, 2022 were postponed to August 12 to 14, 2022. Also, many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after August 10, 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (August 4 to 6, 2022) were not suitable to them.”

The notice also added, “Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of August 12 to 14 the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued well before the date of examination.”