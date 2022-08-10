August 11, Thursday, is the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, as announced by the Indian Insitute of Technology (IIT) - Bombay, who is conducting the exam. Students who are yet to apply can submit the application form by 5 pm tomorrow.

The last date to pay the application fees is August 12, and the fee must be paid by 5 pm. The application fee for male candidates belonging to the General Category is Rs 2,800. For all female and male candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 1,400.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official JEE Advanced website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and log in using JEE (Main) 2022 application number and password

3. Fill the application form carefully

4. Upload the required documents

5. Pay the application fees

6. After successful payment, download the application form and take a printout for future references

As per the official notification, the admit cards for JEE Advanced will be made available from August 23, 10 am onwards. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. It is meant for admission into various IITs across India.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts of three-hour duration each. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing for both papers is compulsory. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.