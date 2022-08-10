The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police will be held from November 1 to 3 in Bengaluru.

According to a notification issued by the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe, as stated in a report by PTI.

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army. The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru, on August 7, the notification said, as per PTI.

It further said that online registration is open from August 10 to September 7. Online registration of candidates on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory and admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31, 2022.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

The Government of India, on June 14, introduced the Agnipath scheme as a short-term service scheme that will recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force, annually, to cut the ballooning salary and pension bills. Under the scheme, the Indian youth will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces as Agniveers, as stated in a report by PTI.

After Agniveers complete their four-year tenure, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of each specific batch for regular service, according to the organisational recruitments and policies announced by the Armed Forces from time to time.