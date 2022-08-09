The Xavier School of Management or XLRI (Xavier Labour Relations Institute) has announced the registration date for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. The registrations begin from August 10, Wednesday. It will be carried out by XLRI on behalf of XAMI (XLRI Associate Member Institutes).



Interested candidates can register themselves through the official website xatonline.in. Here are the steps to follow:



1. Visit the official website

2. Register yourself by entering the required details

3. Verify your Email ID

4. Login from the official website again

5. Fill in the XAT Application form online

6. Upload required documents

7. Pay application fees

8. Submit your application form



XAT registration ends on November 30, 2022 and the exam will be held on January 8, 2023. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released from December 20 onwards. The XAT registration fee is Rs 2,000 for everyone.



XAT question paper will be based on four broad subject areas, which are Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. The number of questions in the XAT question paper varies every year.



This year, There will be approximately 22-30 questions in each section and the total number of questions will not exceed 100-105, including General Knowledge. However, students must note that General Knowledge will not be used to determine the cut-off and will be referred to only during the interview stage.



Candidates who have completed three years of Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline, recognised by a university or Deemed University, are eligible to apply for XAT 2022. Those students who will be completing their final examination by June 10, 2023 are also eligible to register.



XAT is a national-level aptitude test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur. It is meant for admission to MBA/PGDM courses. The exam will be conducted in over 80 cities across India. The XAT scores are not only valid for admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes but are also accepted by more than 160 premium B-schools across the country.



The XLRI programmes include Business Management Programme (BM), Human Resource Management Programme (HRM), General Management Programme (GMP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and XLRI-Rutgers Double Master's Programme.