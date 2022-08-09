#JEEMains2022 is trending again on Twitter with more than 60.6k tweets. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 was conducted in two sessions and results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 8, 2022. But students have been tweeting about how the Government is turning a blind eye when it comes to the grievances of candidates who appeared for one of the most challenging entrance exams.

JEE Session I was conducted from June 24 to 30 and Session II from July 25 to 30. Additionally, Session One was also cancelled in a few centres namely in Hyderabad, Telangana due to server and technical issues. Pointing out these concerns, aspirants took to Twitter tagging the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, the National Testing Agency, the Prime Minister and other political representatives seeking another attempt as a solution to all the problems they faced.

Although these hashtags #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall, #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters and #JEEStudentsWantJustice were trending on Twitter for quite some time on alternative days, more than 60,000 students have taken to Twitter to express their trouble with #JEEMains2022 now. But why is it that #JEEMains2022 is trending all over again now? And what are the other issues faced by the aspirants? In this edition of #WhatTheFAQ, we brief you about this and a lot more.

Why is JEE trending again?

While on the one hand, there are grievances that are unheard of, on the other hand, aspirants felt there was a "scam" involved when it comes to the results which were announced. Aspirants took to Twitter attaching pictures of score cards of a few students whose scores showed a drastic difference between Session I and Session II marks.

It is observed that the candidates who scored below 30% or 40% in Session I, scored above 90% or 95% in Session II. While many aspirants termed this as a scam, others sarcastically tweeted asking for suggestions on how can one bag such a good score after securing a very low per cent.

What were/are the issues being faced by candidates?

1. Server failure

2. Technical glitches

3. Network Issues

4. Wrong response sheet

5. Wrong marks vs percentile issues

6. Exam centres allocated far from home town

What are the candidates doing about the issues?

Twitter storms, protests, writing emails to NTA, and a lot more.

JEE aspirants tried every resort available to them to reach out to NTA regarding their concerns but to no avail. Aspirants claimed that there was no reply from NTA. Also, seeking #JEEMainsThirdAttempt, a protest is going to be held tomorrow, August 10, Wednesday at Jantar Mantar, Delhi from 7 am to 11 am.

Which are some viral tweets?

@_Angel_018: 1.Dropper

2.Centre 406km away

3.Server error(7 times and got shifted to other system)

4.Server error again

6.Response sheet error in both session

THANK YOU @DG_NTA for spoiling my life Be proud of yourself #JEEStudentsWantJustice #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll #JEEMains202

@NaxHacker (whose bio states, 'JEE Aspirant')

#JEEMains2022

#JEEMain2022

#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll

#JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall

Dear @PMOIndia, @RahulGandhi, @ArvindKejriwal, @Udhaystalin. We jee aspirants demand third attempt as first and second attempt was not conducted in a fair manner. It is a life decider

@ArchitSinghBag3: I am dropper and very depressed nowadays because of nta,on exam day there was technical prblm.and my 2 question were not there on response sheet and on my increase of 60marks only 1 percentile increased. help! #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall #JEEMain2022 #JEEStudentsWantJustice

@Aloksin81679540 (whose bio states, 'JEE 2022 aspirant')

"#JEEMains2022 #NTASCAM #ThirdattemptforJEEMains2022. From 7.8percentile to 96.6 % only in 1 month. Superb bhai kha se coaching ki thi hme bhi btao .

There must be fair attempt for all. @DG_NTA @narendramodi @PMOIndia

RESPECTED PM MODI JI PLZ HELP US . ITS A HUGE REQUEST.

@neelamanisahu21:

#JEEMains2022 @DG_NTA it isn't only a technical issue they avoided our problems (ignorance) they acted only for cuet (discrimination). After 1st attempt they could have rectified the issue but they didn't. It's an institutional failure @dpradhanbjp is our failed representative.