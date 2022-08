An assistant professor at Kolkata's reputed St Xavier's University, who was forced to resign in October last year for posting pictures in swimsuit on Instagram, has been recently slapped with a defamation notice by the university authorities demanding damage compensation to the tune of Rs 99 crore.

The incident took place in October last year after the father of a student complained to the university authorities that he caught his son engrossed in the swimsuit-clad pictures of the assistant professor, according to a report by IANS.

In his complaint, the parent contended that it was "obscene, vulgar and improper for an 18-year-old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform," as per IANS.

Summoned for an explanation by the university authorities, the teacher said that under no circumstance any of her students could access those pictures which she posted on Instagram two months before she joined the university, as by then, the pictures would have gone automatically to the trash section, as per IANS.

She argued that her Instagram profile was private and hence, the pictures there cannot be viewed by anyone other than her followers. She also expressed apprehension that her Instagram profile might have been hacked.

However, the university authorities refused to accept her logic and she was given the option to resign or get terminated. After she resigned, she filed an FIR with the Kolkata Police claiming that her Instagram account might have been hacked, as per IANS.

Meanwhile, she had also sent a letter to the university authorities through her lawyer asking for a copy of the complaint filed by the parent of the student. In reply, the authorities slapped her with a counter legal notice claiming that her earlier legal notice was an 'ill-motivated', 'desperate' and 'dishonest' attempt to open a closed chapter, thus, causing immense and irreparable damage to the image of the institute.

In that counter-legal notice, the university authorities also sought a damage compensation of Rs 99 crore. Meanwhile, netizens in the city are divided over the development. While some have resorted to bashing the assistant professor on moral grounds, others have said that whatever one does beyond his or her professional arena is not the business of his or her employer.