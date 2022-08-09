Gone are the days when the declaration of holidays used to bring much cheer among students. A Class VI student from Kerala has requested the District Collector in Wayanad to not declare back-to-back holidays.



On Sunday, August 7, Safoora Naushad, a student, addressed an email to Wayanad District Collector A Geetha with a request that a holiday shouldn't be declared on Wednesday, August 10.



This request has now gone viral on social media after the Collector shared the screenshot of the email via her Facebook account and congratulated the student as well.



The student stated in the email: "It's really hard to stay at home for four continuous days. Please conduct class on Wednesday."



After the weekend holidays, the educational institutions did not function in this high-range district on Monday as well as the administration declared a local holiday due to intense rains.



As the state government already announced a holiday on Tuesday, August 9, on account of Muharram, schools in Wayanad will remain shut for four consecutive days, which prompted the student to send a request mail to the Collector.



Showering praises on the student, the Collector said our children are smart and their world is vast.



"The future of this country and this world is safe in their hands," she said, adding that not just students but parents, teachers, government and society can be proud of this generation.