The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTU-A) Engineering College is all set to introduce new courses from this academic year. JNTU-A will start BTech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and MTech Bridge and Tunnel Engineering and and MTech in Defence Technology with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a report by ENS.

The Bridge and Tunnel Engineering course, which would be affiliated to the Civil Engineering department, will have 25 seats and admissions into the course will be taken through the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET), as per ENS. The Defence Technology course, which is designed to provide more job opportunities, will have 25 to 32 seats.

Additionally, JNTU-A, which has six departments will get an additional Department of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) from the current 2022-23 academic year, thus taking the total number of departments to seven.

The AI&ML course, which has been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will admit students who qualified in the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), besides students who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams. The AI&ML course, which is the most sought after Engineering course after Computer Science Engineering, will have 60 seats and the course will be run under the Computer Science Engineering department, as per ENS.

JNTU-A further entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central transport ministry to introduce the Bridge and Tunnel Engineering course. The course will provide job opportunities to students with the transport ministry, which is executing the construction of national highways and tunnels as part of the Sagarmala project. JNTU-A Engineering College Principal, Professor Sujatha, said that the institute will introduce the three new engineering courses from this academic year itself, as per ENS.

"The Bridge and Tunnel Engineering, Defence Technology and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses, which have more demand, offer better job opportunities to the students who graduate from them," she added, as per ENS.