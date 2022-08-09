One Bengaluru student has bagged the top rank of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022, sharing the All-India Rank 1 with 23 other students across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the JEE Mains 2022 for Paper-1 (BE/BTech) on Monday, with 8,72,432 students registering to write the examinations.

Boya Haren Sathvik, from Narayana Olympiad School, Bengaluru, scored 100 percentile in the examination, getting All-India Rank 1, as well as the first rank in Karnataka. He is the sole student from Karnataka who shares the ranking with 23 other students who also scored 100 percentile.

"I had taken a lot of mock tests to get into the flow of the examination, especially as it was a computer-based examination. I focused a lot on Physics and Chemistry, especially as the latter is more memory-based, but I find Mathematics relatively easy," he told The New Indian Express. He hopes to get into IIT Bombay and pursue Computer Science, and is also planning to write JEE Advanced. He scored 100 in Physics and Mathematics, and 98.98 in Chemistry.

Sathvik is also one of four OBC-NCL category students to score 100 percentile in the country.

Meanwhile, according to statistics put out by NTA, Pavitra Gupta is Karnataka's female topper with a percentile of 99.94. Karnataka student Tanmay Gejapati is the all-India topper in the Scheduled Tribe category, also with a percentile of 99.94.

Two Common Entrance Test (CET) toppers Apoorv Tandon from National Public School and Shishir RK from Narayana E-Techno School, had expressed interest in attempting the JEE Mains, and had earlier told TNIE that they had used the CET as a mock exam. Both students are in the top 100 rankings, with Shishir getting AIR 56 and Apoorv getting AIR 71. Both students said they want to write JEE Advanced as well to get into one of the IITs.

"I want to pursue a degree in Computer Science at IIT Bombay. I was hoping to get into the top 100, so I'm very happy about it. Compared to previous papers that I had looked through, the papers this year were moderate to a bit difficult, particularly because they were more application-based," said Shishir.