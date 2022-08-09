China will soon see the return of Indian students who have been stranded at home due to the COVID-19 visa restrictions in China. The relevant information regarding their return is expected to be released soon.

The Prasar Bharti bureau in Beijing said in a tweet, '“The process of return of Indian students has begun. We believe we will see the return of the first batch of #Indian students very soon. We wl release relevant information in due course" - #Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Spokesman on the return of the first batch of Indian students to #China. No timeline yet.'

When asked at what stage the process of the list provided by the Indian Embassy in Beijing about the Indian students wanting to return, he said the relevant information will be released soon, as per a report by PTI.

China earlier, on July 21, said that "progress" has been made in facilitating the return of thousands of Indian students stranded back home due to Beijing's COVID visa bans and efforts were on for "early return" of the first batch, as stated in a report in PTI.

Premier Li Keqiang while addressing the Global Business Leaders virtually on July 19, had promised to relax restrictions on international travel in an orderly way, including facilitation of the return of thousands of stranded foreign students to re-join Chinese colleges. The country is currently processing the list of hundreds of Indian students wanting to return to the country to re-join their colleges.

India has submitted a list of several hundred students after China sought the names of those wanting to return immediately to pursue their studies. Some stranded students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia and several other countries began arriving on chartered flights in the recent few weeks. China is also permitting flights from different countries but not yet from India.