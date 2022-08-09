The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate courses in areas in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, that have been affected by heavy flash floods and landslides. Many candidates could not reach the examination centres in these affected areas on August 8.

In a public notice released by the NTA, it stated, “Due to heavy flash floods and landslides in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh today i.e August 8, 2022 many candidates could not reach the examination centre due to the blockage of roads.” As a result, it has been decided that a retest will be conducted for the affected candidates of CUET UG 2022, the notice stated. Fresh dates and admit cards for the concerned candidates will be announced later on the NTA website.

The NTA is conducting the CUET UG 2022 from July 15 2022 to August 28 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays) at different examination centres located in approximately 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The agency also released the dates for the CUET exam for postgraduate courses, which will be conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.