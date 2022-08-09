Minister of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh, informed that the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers for government schools will be announced by August end. "The final list of recruited teachers will be announced and vacant posts will be filled by October. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be held on November 6," he told reporters on Monday, August 9.

The Minister said they plan to complete the construction of 8,101 classrooms in government schools and PU colleges by January 26. “The tender process of these works has already begun in several places. Also, government school libraries will be digitalised."

The Minister said model schools, with classrooms and teachers for all classes, will begin from the next academic year. “Based on the availability of English teachers, spoken English classes for will begin in the model schools from the next academic year, once the recruitment of 15,000 teachers is completed. Moral science classes will begin from this academic year itself. Measures are being taken to implement NEP from the next academic year,” Nagesh said.

KCET update

After hearing petitions in the Karnataka High Court (HC) filed by repeaters of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 for not considering their PU marks while declaring final scores, it has now been decided that the document verification process is postponed to August 18.