Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency's (NTA) office on Monday, August 8 over the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Activists from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) also protested against the mismanagement and technical errors in CUET and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam.

The NTA has announced that the CUET, a few shifts of which were cancelled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued, as stated in a report by PTI.

On Monday, August 8, dozens of ABVP activists gathered outside the NTA office to stage a protest over the issue. ABVP claimed that several of its members were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest, as per PTI.

No immediate response from the police was available.

"The CUET examination is being conducted for the last several days during which the candidates are facing enormous issues like technical glitches and the wrong allocation of examination centres due to which they are facing problems," the ABVP said in a statement, as per PTI.

Later in the day, the ABVP activists met an NTA delegation and raised the problems faced by students during the examination. They also demanded that the schedule of other examinations such as that of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) should also be declared.

ABVP claimed that the NTA had assured them that all technical and non-technical problems will be resolved at the earliest and the schedule of delayed examinations like Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET), Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) and National Eligibility Test (NET) will be announced at the earliest.

Several issues plagued students The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began last Thursday, August 4 was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres. The first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres in 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, August 5, the exam was cancelled at about 50 centres. Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, August 6 the agency cancelled CUET UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.