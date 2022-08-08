As they say, it is raining cats and cats! And now, it's time for us to rain gifts and love on our feline friends today, August 8! It is World Cat Day. Or International Cat Day. Whatever it is you'd like to call it, it's their world and we are all just living in it.

Cats are small and fluffy animals, preferred pets of many, known for their cuteness, mysteriousness and fluffiness.

Pets have an impact on one's health condition, namely, on their cognitive skills, physical and mental health and so on. Whether it is a cat or a dog, pets these days have a special place in everyone's life. Since it is World Cat Day or International Cat Day, let's talk about cats today.

Cats, who sleep almost 70 per cent of the day are known for their expert hunting skills. But why is there a separate day to celebrate their existence? What is the importance of World Cat Day and when is it celebrated? We bring answers to all these and a lot more with #WhatTheFAQ.

When is it celebrated?

Every year, August 8 is celebrated as World Cat Day or International Cat Day!

Why is it celebrated?

It was in 2002 that the International Fund for Animal Welfare (ifaw), one of the largest animal welfare and conservation charities in the world, initiated a campaign to protect cats and create awareness about the needs and preferences of cats.

What are the other reasons for celebrating International Cat day?

Many households pet cats, pamper them a little extra, give them their favourite treats or just offer some good ol' loving today. There are other stray cats who should not be ignored as they usually are harmed by acts of cruelty and often meet with road accidents. Therefore, this day also aims to create awareness and inspire individuals to donate to animal shelters and welfare organisations.

What is the historical background of cats?

People say that these furry goofballs were not revered before until the Egyptians worshipped them as gods. Mafdet was the first known cat deity and was regarded as a protector against snakes, scorpions, and evil during the First Dynasty, so for them, cats were not just deities, but also protectors.

In the East, cats were petted by the rich and wealthy people while Greeks and Romans used kittys to control other pets.

How did they become a symbol of bad omen?

It was during the Middle Ages in Europe that cats started being associated with superstitions and were suspected of carrying the disease during the Black Death of 1348. The Black Death is the bubonic plague which is caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis.

This superstition resulted in the killing of many cats in that era and this was carried on till the 1600s. Even now, many families consider them a bad sign.

How can you celebrate World Cat day?

1. Pamper your fluffy animal by taking them for a walk or a pet-friendly café

2. Buy some goodies they like

3. Adopt a stray cat

4. Donate to animal shelters and welfare organisations

5. Volunteer at pet shelters

6. Make them their favourite food/dish