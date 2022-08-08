The second phase of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) has been postponed and will be conducted between September 20 and 30, a top official said on Monday, August 8.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said, as per PTI.

The Chairman also tweeted that the city of examination centre shall be displayed on September 11, 2022 on the NTA website. Additionally, admit cards can be downloaded from the same website on September 16, 2022. “Candidates are advised not to go by fake notices being circulated in the social media. They are advised to regularly visit the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates,” he said in the tweet.

In order to download your hall ticket, follow these steps:

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, NTA's official website for UGC NET

2. At the bottom of the page, find the 'Candidates Activities' section

3. Click on the link for the admit card for UGC NET 2022 Phase II. The link should be activated tomorrow

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth in order to log in

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check all details and download it

6. Print a copy in order to carry it to the exam centre