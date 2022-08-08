Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Sunday, August 7, extended moral support to the students of IIIT Basara and said that their demands are genuine and need to be resolved in a time-bound manner.



The Governor had made a promise to IIIT Basara students, who met her at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, that she would visit the campus. Hence, she reached Basara at 7 am where she was received by Additional Collector P Rambabu, RGUKT Pro Vice-Chancellor V Venkataramana, Director Satish Kumar and others, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Tamilisai had breakfast with the students of IIIT Basara in the hostel mess and then visited both the girls' and boys' dormitories and canteens, inspected each room and enquired from the students about their well-being.



Addressing the media in front of the campus gate as the press was not allowed inside, the Governor said that the demands of the students were genuine. She revealed that the students brought to her notice that they were facing problems due to the restrictions introduced recently by the police.



“Most of the students told me that they come from a weak background and hoped for a bright future. However, they have not been given laptops since 2017. They need to be provided hygienic food, there is shortage of faculty, there is shortage of books in the library,” the Governor said.



Stating that since around 8,500 students study in the varsity and there are bound to be problems, Tamilisai said that her comments should be seen as constructive criticism and there was no ulterior motive attached to them.



“Students who came from a poor background need to be provided research facilities. They need to be encouraged to participate in sports,” she said.



The Governor said that Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana recently took charge and needed time to resolve all the problems.



Next stop

The Governor also visited Telangana University (TU) campus in Nizamabad and proceeded to interact with students, faculty members and non-teaching staff, becoming the first Chancellor to visit the varsity premises since its establishment in 2006.



Tamilisai inspected the hostels and the libraries. In her address, she stated that the varsity should conduct more research activities and try to secure 'A Grade' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).



Asking the university authorities to improve the infrastructure on campus, the Governor pointed to the fact that there is no auditorium. Mentioning that the visit was part of connecting Chancellors with student bodies and alumni associations, she said she would respond to the demands of the students.



Telangana University's Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder submitted a report to the Governor apprising her of the varsity’s activities. He requested the sanction of Rs 200 crore for the development of the campus apart from the Rs 50 crore in funds on an annual basis from the State government. He added that an Engineering college was going to be established soon.



Nizamabad Additional Collector B Chandrasekhar, TU Registrar Dr K Shivashankar and others were present.