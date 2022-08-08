The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice today, August 8, regarding the first round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – PG 2022. The notice is meant for the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates. These candidates must note that the MCC portal for the generation of PwD certificates is likely to open on August 8.

As per the notice, candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on the NBE (National Board of Examinations) website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centres. The list of the Centres is attached with the notice.

Concerned students can follow the steps below to access the said notice:

1. Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab on the home page

3. Find the News & Events section on the right side of the screen

4. Click the Notice for PWD certificate PG 2022 link

5. The notice appears on a separate screen

6. Download or print for future reference

The notice clearly mentions that the candidates must obtain a PwD certificate from one of the specified centres online only. “However, the candidates who have already got their disability certificate issued from the designated centres in offline mode will have to get their certificate issued in online mode. Such candidates do not have to undergo physical examination again but they can request the designated centre authorities to fill their details online and generate another certificate,” it states.

It also says that no certificate other than the one issued by the MCC portal online will be accepted at the time of admission. The notice further advises the candidates to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.

It may be noted that the PwD certificates can be availed by all students, irrespective of whether or not they have qualified for NEET PG/NEET MDS 2022 in terms of cut-off percentile. The Round 1 of PG Counselling 2022 is most likely to start on September 1, 2022.