After hearing petitions in the Karnataka High Court (HC) filed by repeaters of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 for not considering their PU marks while declaring final scores, it has now been decided that the document verification process is postponed to August 18.

Keerthi Ganesh, President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for Karnataka, informed the same and said that the HC will hear the case again on August 18 after the documents are verified. “After this, they will decide on how the counselling should be done. They wanted to give a stay order on the counselling process but that has not been done,” he added. He also said that this move will favour the students.

The Karnataka HC had earlier issued a notice to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) after hearing a plea of repeat students who are protesting against their PU marks not being considered while deciding on the final ranks for CET. The court had adjourned the matter for hearing on Monday, August 8.

Although the matter was adjourned, Advocate Shathabish Shivanna, the counsel for the petitioner, had then stated that the verification process might commence, which will be unjust to students.

In response to that, the government advocate representing the state and KEA had clarified that no such process will be initiated. However when EdexLive earlier contacted Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S, she said, “The verification process will continue as per schedule.”

However, today, on August 8, the Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S said that the document verification process will begin two-three days prior to August 18. "We will issue an official confirmation tomorrow by 10 am," she added.