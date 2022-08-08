The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main 2022 score card for Session II Paper I have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those candidates who wish to check their score can go to the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 and ntaresults.nic.in to do the needful.

Follow these simple steps to download your scorecard:

1) Go to the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on 'Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1'

3) Click on the same again and you will be redirected to a new page

4) Key in your application number, date of birth and the security pin displayed on the screen. Click on 'Submit'

5) Your score card will be up on your screen

6) Download and take a printout for future reference

It may be recalled that as many as 14 people had secured the perfect score in JEE Mains Session I and the top spot had gone to Jasti Yashwanth VV S from Telangana. The second and third spots went to Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda who are from Telangana too.

It may also be recalled that initially, the JEE Mains Session II 2022 exams were scheduled for from July 21 to July 30, but the NTA postponed it and they were conducted from July 25 instead.