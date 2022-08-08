As many as 24 candidates have scored the perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main 2022 exam, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the agency declared the cumulative result of two sessions of JEE Main on Monday, August 8.

The agency, which conducted the exam, also shared that the result of five students was being withheld because they used unfair means, stated a report in PTI.

It is from Andhra Pradesh that as many as five candidates have scored a 100 NTA score, followed by five from Telangana and four from Rajasthan.

One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, have bagged the perfect score.

As per the officials of NTA, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.

It may also be recalled that initially, the JEE Mains Session II 2022 exams were scheduled for from July 21 to July 30, but the NTA postponed it and they were conducted from July 25 instead.