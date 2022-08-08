The wait for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main 2022 exam results has concluded as the results have been declared by the National Testing Agency. The score card has details like personal information, subject-wise marks, total marks and so on.

Following are the eligibility criteria:

1) The top 2.5 lakh (2,50,000) rank holders across all categories of JEE Mains 2022 will now be eligible for JEE Advanced from the BE/BTech paper. Following are percentages given to candidates from various categories:

- 10% for GEN-EWS

- 27% for OBC-NCL

- 15% for SC

- 7.5% for ST

- The remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all.

Additionally, a horizontal reservation for People with Disabilities (PwD) candidates is also available.

2) October 1, 1997 — that's the date any candidate who wishes to attempt the JEE Advanced needs to be born on or before to attempt JEE (Advanced)

3) An aspirant can attempt JEE (Advanced) only twice in two consecutive years

4) The student should have appeared for Class XII exams for the first time in either the year 2021 or 2022 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

However, owing to the pandemic, there is a relaxation to this, as per the official website of JEE Advanced:

"Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4," stated the website

The aspirant needs to successfully register for the JEE Advanced exam via the online portal.

Additionally, "As a one-time special measure due to the ongoing pandemic, candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 for the first time are also eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022," stated the official website. They should also satisfy the following two categories

(i) The candidate should have appeared only once in JEE (Advanced), either in the year 2020 or 2021 or appeared in neither

(ii) They should have attempted JEE (Main) 2022, met the cut-off score of the top 2,50,000 candidates in their respective category

5) The aspirant shouldn't have been admitted to an IIT or accepted any seat, or those who whose admission was cancelled are not eligible either.

Those who were accepted in an IIT through JoSAA 2022 and did not report, withdrew from seat allotment round or their admission was cancelled can attempt JEE Advanced 2022.

Read more about it via the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/eligibility.html