Today, August 8, is the last date for raising an objection to the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 answer key. The candidates can raise objections before 5 pm today. The Answer Key, Response Sheets and the format for raising objections were released on August 4.

All the links are available on the official TS ICET website, which is icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download and check the TS ICET answer key along with their response sheet from this website as well. The candidates can go through the answer key and response sheet and, after doing so, if they find any discrepancies in their scores, they can raise objections.

Candidates must download the Key Objection format from the website and send their objections based on this format. The concerned students must note that if they fail to submit the objection form on time, their objection will not be considered. Here are the steps to raise an objection:

1. Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Key Objection format link.

3. The instructions on how to send the objection will be displayed.

4. Read these instructions carefully.

5. Submit the objection accordingly.

The TS ICET 2022 results are to be announced soon. The exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28 by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).