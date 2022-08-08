The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results were declared on August 8, Monday. They were declared by the Andhra University, which conducts the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result link will be activated soon on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam need to keep their hall tickets ready for checking the results. APSCHE has issued an official mobile app called APSCHE myCET which can also be used by students to access CET-related information.

Here are the steps to check the results:



1) Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the AP ICET Results tab on the home page

3) Fill in the required details

4) The AP ICET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download or print as required, for future references

Students are advised to keep in touch with the official website for more updates. It may be noted that the AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. It is important to know that the final answer key is based on the objections raised by candidates earlier.

AP ICET is a mandatory exam for admission into the MBA and MCA Courses. It was conducted on July 25 this year. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 11.30 am, while the second shift was from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. It was conducted in about 25 centres across Andhra Pradesh.