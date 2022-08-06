The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has sent termination notices to 72 government school teachers. The reason? DoE officials informed that a "mismatch" was found between their biometrics and photographs submitted during the recruitment exam. A DoE committee concluded that the candidates had sent proxies for the examination conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in 2018. After this, action was taken against these teachers, as reported by PTI.



"The candidates were nominated to various posts and allocated schools, following the completion of all formalities. After DSSSB verified their biometrics in early 2021, the committee submitted a report detailing the mismatches to DoE," a senior DoE official said. There are both male and female teachers among the 72 teachers implicated. The senior official informed that they have been working in different Delhi schools on probation, as their services have not yet been confirmed.



The termination notices were sent under Rule 5 (1) of the Central Services (Temporary Services) Rules, 1965. After the DSSSB exam in 2018, the biometric verification of the candidates was conducted between February and April last year. The status report was also submitted accordingly in 2021.



As per a report by the Times of India, a committee chaired by the Deputy District Education (school) was constituted at every district education office for the verification process. The DSSSB exams were conducted for the recruitment of teachers for both TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher) posts for various subjects.