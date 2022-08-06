A statement from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Friday, August 5, informed that the institute has resumed its classes completely in the physical mode. IIT-G was the first among the IITs to bring back all students to campus and start offline classes back in March 2022, it said.

The statement further said that all the academic activities would be presently held offline in the campus, beginning with the July 2022-23 semester. "IIT Guwahati has all COVID-19-related precautions in place and is currently hosting a massive vaccine drive to ensure the safety of its students," it read.

It was also mentioned that more than 7,400 students were attending the classes physically at the varsity. For the batch that was admitted during the pandemic, this is the first time that it is attending full-semester classes offline, as reported by PTI.

IIT-G Director TG Sitharam said, "The campus is filled with zeal and enthusiasm again with the presence of students all across and the environment is full of life now. This will facilitate more intellectual interaction among the community and benefit everyone, including those who were dependent for their livelihoods on the IIT-G campus. The students are now exploring a plethora of opportunities that they lacked during online classes."

The offline classes have started for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, BTech programme in Energy Science and Engineering from the School of Energy Science and Engineering will commence in the month of November, as reported by Times Now.

The current strength of students on campus includes 2,279 male and 558 female UG students; 1,752 male and 392 female PG students, and 1,689 male and 804 female PhD students, as mentioned by Times Now. Classes until now were being conducted in the hybrid mode by the institute.