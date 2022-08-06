Postponing, re-scheduling, technical glitches and students left in a lurch. This is the current situation for Common Entrance University Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 candidates. It is the third day of Phase II exams, but what remains the same is the lapses from the National Testing Agency's (NTA) side. In this regard, the hashtag #CUETUG2022 is trending again on Twitter where candidates are venting their disappointment regarding the way the exam is being conducted.

Many candidates whose exam is today, August 6, received their admit cards in the morning via email. While few questioned the NTA as to how they will travel to their exam centres which are far away, others complained that the test centre is not mentioned on their admit cards for the exam which is to be held today.

A candidate Ananya Sen (@AnanyaS62132540) took to Twitter stating, "Received this email in the morning. Tried to log in with the application id and password but the admit card that gets downloaded doesn't have the test centre/venue. Need some help."

Similarly, another candidate Mayank Pandey (@IntrovertPandey) tweeted, "My exam is at 3 PM and I am getting my #CUET admit card at 9 AM just now via mail. this type of mismanagement from the centre governing body is not expected."

Mayank informed EdexLive, "My exam centre is 30 km away and two to three days before the admit card link was made available, there was an option to attempt the exam after August 10 so I went for it. But today at 9 am, I received an email stating that my exam is at 3 pm." The native of Uttarakhand said he tried reaching out to NTA, but there was no response.

The number of candidates who are facing this issue of receiving admit cards for the exam on August 6 even when they opted to appear for the exam after August 10 is more in number. As the time is passing by, many are raising their concerns by tweeting as the NTA is not responding to the candidate's calls or emails.

Moreover, on August 5, the NTA issued a notice stating, "Due to administrative/logistics/technical reasons, the CUET (UG) - 2022 examination scheduled for 06 August 2022 at 53 Centre's has been postponed to be held between 12 to 14 August 2022 for the affected candidates." Additionally, sharing a picture of admit card with EdexLive, a candidate Priyanshu Goel from Delhi stated that the exam on August 6 is postponed to August 22.

Psychology instead of Sociology?

With last-minute cancellations, changes in centres, and no release of admit cards, students seem frustrated. What adds more to their ordeal is that the candidates who gave their exam on August 5 claim Psychology questions were asked in the Sociology paper. In this regard, a candidate Anurag Meena (@Anuragf_14) tweeted, "In cuet-ug exam held on 5th August 2022, Sir in sociology exam there were all psychology questions. Please help us all who are suffering from this. Please look into this matter."

Sailing in the same boat, Srishti (@Sriiishhhh) tweeted, "I had my phase 2 exam for Psychology and Sociology today. There was no sociology paper but 2 psychology papers that were uploaded. Authorities didn't revert back in time so even psychology got messed up. I request you to reschedule my exam."

Another candidate Ayush Yadav's (@ayushydv_aky) tweet read, "@DG_NTA Sir kindly take action on today's cuet sociology paper which was held in MIT Bulandshahr which was completely different from the sociology subject some other subject question paper was uploaded on the screen.#CUET"

Another problem being faced by many candidates is the clashing of one exam with another.

Clash of exams

As per a few students, the exam is postponed to August 22 and 23 as stated in an official email they received from NTA, they claimed. But on the same day, students have their supplementary exam for Class XII Boards.

In the same context, a Class XII student Astitva Mishra from Delhi tweeted saying, "@DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia Sir I am Appearing for cuet exam this year but my exam is postponed from August 7 to August 23. Sir, I have a board compartment exam on 23 August. CUCET and my compartment are scheduled at the same time. I can't skip any of them SIR IT'S MATTER OF MY FUTURE."