Published: 06th August 2022
CUET UG 2022: Here's the list of 53 centres where the exam was cancelled today, August 6
CUET was cancelled across 53 centres on August 6. The exam was called off due to "technical/logistics/administrative" reasons, informs NTA
The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 was cancelled across 53 centres in India today, August 6, Saturday. It may be noted that the first shift of the exam was cancelled in many centres across India, while the second shift was postponed for all the students.
The NTA (National Testing Agency) conducts this exam. The official NTA notification states that the exam was cancelled because of "administrative/logistics/technical reasons". It also states that the postponed exam will be held between August 12 and August 14 for the affected candidates.
NTA informs that the "affected candidates" have already been notified about the changed dates via SMS and email on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses respectively. Candidates must also note that the same admit cards will be valid for the upcoming exam on the changed dates.
In case the proposed dates are unsuitable for the candidates, they can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in, mentioning their desired date and their roll number. "Meanwhile the candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," the notice states.
The CUET exam is being held from July 15 and is scheduled to continue till August 20. The second phase of CUET started on August 3, 2022. As per the official notification, CUET is being conducted across 259 cities in India and nine cities outside India.
Here is the list of the centres in which CUET was cancelled on August 6, 2022:
1) Dean of College of Horticulture, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
2) Nallbari Polytechnic, Nalbari, Assam
3) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalayas, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh
4) Sanjivani Institute of Pharmacy, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh
5) AIS Assessment Zone, Delhi
6) Arvachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School, Delhi
7) Bal Vidya Model School, Delhi
8) Infinitum Web Binary, Delhi
9) KR Mangalam World School, Delhi
10) Titiksha, Delhi
11) SD Public School, Delhi
12) Nalanda Modern Public School, Delhi
13) Zenith IT Solutions, Delhi
14) Gitarattan International Business School, Delhi
15) Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
16) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha and Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management, Delhi
17) Noble Exam Centre, Delhi
18) Brilliance Advance Studies, Delhi
19) East Delhi Assessment, Delhi
20) Mafinga Assessment, Delhi
21) Mahadev Online Solutions, Delhi
22) MA Global Online Exam Centre, Delhi
23) MRS Rohini Zone, Delhi
24) Abhinav Public School, Delhi
25) Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, Delhi
26) Qonetic Digital Solution, Delhi
27) RM 22 Facility Solution, Delhi
28) RSP Online Data Processing and Infosystem, Delhi
29) SRS Infosystems, Delhi
30) MK Online, Delhi
31) New Era Online Test Service, Delhi
32) Future Infotech, Delhi
33) Karakoram Assessment Centre, Delhi
34) Holy Convent Sr Sec School, Delhi
35) Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi
36) Salasar Online Services, Delhi
37) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Management, Ambala, Haryana
38) BM Group of Institutions, Gurugram, Haryana
39) Dr S Radhakrishnan College of Education, Bokaro, Jharkhand
40) Delhi Public School, Bokaro, Jharkhand
41) Indo Danish Tool Toom, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
42) Ramgarh Engineering College, Ramgarh, Jharkhand
43) Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh, leh, Ladakh
44) Yuvan Infotech and It Solutions, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
45) School of Engineering and Technology, Mizoram University, Aizwal, Mizoram
46) Mizoram University, Aizwal, Mizoram
47) Veerammal Engineering College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
48) The Institute of Computer Studies, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh
49) NTA Exam Centre 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
50) Trinity Institute of Innovation in Professional Studies, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
51) MD Institute of Technology and Examination Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
52) Academy of Technology/DmbH Institute of Medical Science, Hooghly, West Bengal
53) Apex Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha