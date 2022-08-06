The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 was cancelled across 53 centres in India today, August 6, Saturday. It may be noted that the first shift of the exam was cancelled in many centres across India, while the second shift was postponed for all the students.

The NTA (National Testing Agency) conducts this exam. The official NTA notification states that the exam was cancelled because of "administrative/logistics/technical reasons". It also states that the postponed exam will be held between August 12 and August 14 for the affected candidates.

NTA informs that the "affected candidates" have already been notified about the changed dates via SMS and email on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses respectively. Candidates must also note that the same admit cards will be valid for the upcoming exam on the changed dates.

In case the proposed dates are unsuitable for the candidates, they can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in, mentioning their desired date and their roll number. "Meanwhile the candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," the notice states.

The CUET exam is being held from July 15 and is scheduled to continue till August 20. The second phase of CUET started on August 3, 2022. As per the official notification, CUET is being conducted across 259 cities in India and nine cities outside India.

Here is the list of the centres in which CUET was cancelled on August 6, 2022:

1) Dean of College of Horticulture, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

2) Nallbari Polytechnic, Nalbari, Assam

3) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalayas, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh

4) Sanjivani Institute of Pharmacy, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh

5) AIS Assessment Zone, Delhi

6) Arvachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School, Delhi

7) Bal Vidya Model School, Delhi

8) Infinitum Web Binary, Delhi

9) KR Mangalam World School, Delhi

10) Titiksha, Delhi

11) SD Public School, Delhi

12) Nalanda Modern Public School, Delhi

13) Zenith IT Solutions, Delhi

14) Gitarattan International Business School, Delhi

15) Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

16) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha and Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management, Delhi

17) Noble Exam Centre, Delhi

18) Brilliance Advance Studies, Delhi

19) East Delhi Assessment, Delhi

20) Mafinga Assessment, Delhi

21) Mahadev Online Solutions, Delhi

22) MA Global Online Exam Centre, Delhi

23) MRS Rohini Zone, Delhi

24) Abhinav Public School, Delhi

25) Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, Delhi

26) Qonetic Digital Solution, Delhi

27) RM 22 Facility Solution, Delhi

28) RSP Online Data Processing and Infosystem, Delhi

29) SRS Infosystems, Delhi

30) MK Online, Delhi

31) New Era Online Test Service, Delhi

32) Future Infotech, Delhi

33) Karakoram Assessment Centre, Delhi

34) Holy Convent Sr Sec School, Delhi

35) Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi

36) Salasar Online Services, Delhi

37) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Management, Ambala, Haryana

38) BM Group of Institutions, Gurugram, Haryana

39) Dr S Radhakrishnan College of Education, Bokaro, Jharkhand

40) Delhi Public School, Bokaro, Jharkhand

41) Indo Danish Tool Toom, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

42) Ramgarh Engineering College, Ramgarh, Jharkhand

43) Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh, leh, Ladakh

44) Yuvan Infotech and It Solutions, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

45) School of Engineering and Technology, Mizoram University, Aizwal, Mizoram

46) Mizoram University, Aizwal, Mizoram

47) Veerammal Engineering College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

48) The Institute of Computer Studies, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh

49) NTA Exam Centre 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

50) Trinity Institute of Innovation in Professional Studies, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

51) MD Institute of Technology and Examination Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

52) Academy of Technology/DmbH Institute of Medical Science, Hooghly, West Bengal

53) Apex Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha